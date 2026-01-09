New Delhi, January 9: Silver prices in India on January 9, 2026, traded with a mild downward bias or remained stable across most major cities. The correction comes after elevated levels seen earlier this week, as market participants engaged in profit-booking and monitored cues from the global bullion and commodities market. Despite the dip, silver prices continue to hover near recent highs. Check the silver rates today in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur and Noida.

Mild Softening in Domestic Silver Prices

According to the latest market data, silver rates eased slightly in most regions, settling around INR 2,51,900 per kilogram in several northern, western, and eastern cities. In contrast, Chennai and Hyderabad continued to quote higher prices, reflecting regional demand trends and local market factors. Silver Rate Today, January 8, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Market participants noted that the overall movement will remain orderly, with no sharp volatility during the day. Gold Rate Today, January 9, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

Silver Rates in India (January 9, 2026)

City Silver Rate (per kg) Delhi INR 2,51,900 Mumbai INR 2,51,900 Chennai INR 2,71,900 Hyderabad INR 2,71,900 Bengaluru INR 2,51,900 Ahmedabad INR 2,51,900 Kolkata INR 2,51,900 Jaipur INR 2,51,900 Lucknow INR 2,51,900 Noida INR 2,51,900 Ghaziabad INR 2,51,900 Gurugram INR 2,51,900 Srinagar INR 2,51,900* Jodhpur INR 2,51,900* Bhopal INR 2,51,900

Prices marked with an asterisk (*) are indicative and may vary slightly depending on local jeweller premiums and applicable GST.

Why Silver Prices Are Moving This Way

The current price trend is being shaped by multiple factors:

Global commodity signals, including international silver futures

Currency movements, particularly fluctuations in the US dollar

Industrial demand outlook, which plays a larger role in silver pricing than gold

Silver often shows sharper short-term movements compared to gold due to its dual role as a precious and industrial metal.

Near-Term Outlook

Analysts expect silver prices to remain range-bound in the short term, with movements largely driven by global market cues and macroeconomic data. Buyers and investors are advised to track daily price updates, especially when making high-value purchases.

