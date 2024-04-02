New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday released a list of 17 candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal for the Lok Sabha elections.

In Andhra Pradesh, YS Sharmila Reddy, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been fielded from the Kadapa seat.

JD Seelam will contest from Bapatla, Gidugu Rudra Raju from Rajahmundry and MM Pallam Raju from Kakinada.

In Bihar, Senior leader Tariq Anwar will contest from Katihar, Mohammad Jawed from Kishanganj and Ajeet Sharma from Bhagalpur.

In Odisha, Sanjau Bhoi has been fielded from Bargarh seat, Janardan Dehury from Sundargarh, Manoj Mishra from Bolangir, Draupadi Majhi from Kalahandi, Bhujabal Majhi from Nabarangpur, Amir Chand Nayak from Kandhamal, Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik from Berhampur and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka from Koraput.

Munish Tamang will contest from West Bengal's Darjeeling seat.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, two-time MP from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Ajay Nishad, resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress on Tuesday.

This comes after the BJP, in its fifth list of candidates, gave the ticket to Raj Bhushan Nishad from Muzaffarpur, who was defeated by Ajay Nishad in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with more than 4 lakh 10 thousand votes.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19.The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats. (ANI)

