Mumbai, April 3: In a distressing incident, a 30-year-old patient succumbed to injuries caused by a rat bite while undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at at Sassoon Hospital in Pune. The hospital, scrutinised for its management, faces severe backlash from the bereaved family and the public.

According to the ABPMazha report, Sagar Renuse, who was involved in an accident in Bhor taluka, was admitted to the hospital on March 16. Despite receiving care in the ICU, his condition worsened on March 26. Investigations revealed that he had sustained multiple bites from rats, affecting his head, ears, and other body parts. This shocking revelation led to turmoil among his relatives, who accused the hospital of negligence. Pune: Six People Get Stuck in Lift At Sassoon Hospital, Rescued by Fire Department (Watch Video).

Rat Bite Takes Life at Sassoon Hospital

Initially, the hospital authorities denied the allegations, but they later acknowledged that the patient's wounds were consistent with rat bites. The incident has raised serious concerns about the hospital's conditions and patient safety protocols. The tragic death of Sagar Renuse has prompted calls for an in-depth investigation and immediate action to prevent such occurrences in the future. Fire at Sassoon Hospital: Blaze Erupts At Pune Hospital, Firetenders On Spot.

Earlier, the famed Pune hospital was under scrutiny when a drug dealer, Lalit Patil, who was admitted to the facility, escaped in October last year. More than a month after Patil's escape, the medical education department removed the dean, Dr Sanjeev Thakur, and suspended Dr Praveen Devkate, who was treating Patil.

