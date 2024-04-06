Puducherry [India], April 6 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party candidate from the Puducherry seat, R Menaka, held a door-to-door campaign in the constituency on Saturday.

People showered petals on the NTK candidate who distributed the election pamphlets to them.

NTK, which failed to get the sugarcane farmer as its symbol, is now contesting with the microphone symbol in all constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

Party coordinator Seeman said that the microphone symbol gives them hope. The NTK is contesting outside the principal alliances in the state.

"Even though we didn't get our sugarcane famer symbol, we are contesting with hope in the 'Mic' symbol. Many revolutionaries used this equipment to put forth their slogans," Seeman said.

Voting for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and only constituency in Puducherry will be held in the first phase on April 19.

During polling for the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, won only one seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate V. Vaithilingam won the only seat in the Puducherry Parliamentary Constituency.

The polling will be conducted in seven phases across the country from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be on June 4. (ANI)

