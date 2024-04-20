Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): A total of 60.25 percent voter turnout was recorded in all eight parliamentary constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, where voting was held on Friday in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.

A total of 80 candidates--73 men and seven women--are contesting in the first phase in the state. The parliamentary constituencies that went for polling in UP on Friday included Muzaffarnagar, Nagina, Saharanpur, Kairana, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Bijnor, and Rampur.

According to data shared by the Election Commission of India, Saharanpur recorded 65.95 percent of voter turnout, while Rampur recorded 54.77 percent, Muzaffarnagar recorded 59.29 percent, and Pilibhit recorded 61.91 percent. The voter turnout in Bijnor was recorded at 58.21 percent, Kairana at 61.17 percent, Moradabad at 60.60 percent, and Nagina at 59.54 percent.

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking his third consecutive term, while the opposition bloc-INDIA- a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the BJP in the general elections, is eyeing ousting him from power.

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1.87 lakh polling stations have been set up, while 18 lakh personnel have been deployed across the 102 constituencies going to the polls.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in India in seven phases to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4.

The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 accordingly. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases. (ANI)

