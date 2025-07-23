New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Amid continued uproar and protests from the Opposition MPs on the third day of the monsoon session, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till July 24. Both Houses will again meet at 11 am on Thursday.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced major disruptions on Wednesday amid Opposition protest over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Operation Sindoor, Pahalgam attack and US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned despite repeated requests from the Acting Speaker Krishna Prasad Tenneti to hold discussions on 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill.'

"Today is the important matter. There will be discussions on the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill. There is an opportunity for a discussion on Scheduled Tribes. It is not good if you don't give this a chance. I request you to kindly sit back. Let there be a discussion. We have lost precious time in two days. Kindly allow the bill to be discussed... You cannot bring the placards like this. In spite of my repeated requests, you don't want discussions on the bill. It is very unfortunate that you don't want a discussion on STs of Goa. The house has been adjourned till 11 am on July 24," the Acting Speaker said.

Earlier today, Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 12 pm, minutes after it convened. The Lower House was adjourned again till 2 pm, shortly after it reconvened amid opposition protest.

During this time, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the 'National Sports Governance Bill, 2025' in Lok Sabha.

Similarly, the Rajya Sabha was first adjourned until 12 pm, and it was adjourned again until 2 pm shortly after it reconvened.

In both houses, opposition MPs raised slogans and held placards, demanding a discussion on the revision of the electoral roll in Bihar.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha speaker had adjourned the house as opposition members continued their protests demanding a discussion on key issues, including the SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar.

Objecting to the use of placards in the well of the House, the Speaker said, "The nation is watching your behaviour and conduct. I will have to take decisive action against members bringing banners. This house is for discussion and dialogue, not for sloganeering. Maintain the decorum of the house," Birla said before adjourning the lower house.

The opposition leaders have been demanding that the Prime Minister address both houses and the nation on crucial issues, including the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The opposition has also demanded that PM Modi respond to the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump of initiating "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

