Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Saturday, paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

It added that Shiv Sena MP (Member of Parliament) Rahul Shewale was also present.

Speaker Om Birla is on a one-day visit to Mumbai. On Friday, he arrived in the state capital and delivered the inaugural address at the First National Legislators Conference held at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Birla on Friday said that uproar, sloganeering and adjournment of the House in a planned manner are not good signs for the country's democracy and that they diminish the dignity of democracy itself.

Birla had lauded the initiative of holding the first-ever Legislators Conference and hoped that the discussions during its various Sessions would go a long way in empowering and strengthening our legislative bodies.

He had observed that as the oldest, largest and most vibrant democracy in the world, India has always supremely upheld democratic systems.

Democratic institutions, Birla recalled, have not only existed but have thrived and flourished in different regions in India for millennia.

Drawing the attention of the audience to the democratic journey of 75 years of India's Independence, he had observed that the nation had made notable advancements and increased the scope of development in education, health, infrastructure, etc. which has had an overwhelming positive impact on the lives of the people. He said that legislative institutions have also similarly contributed to this momentous journey and they have evolved into strong representative institutions focused on public welfare.

Yesterday, he inaugurated the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Innovation Expo. The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Innovation Expo seeks to showcase Good Governance Models, Social Innovation and Innovative Development Models, Flagship Programs by State Governments, Institute, Individuals etc. (ANI)

