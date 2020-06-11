India News | Lonar Lake Water in Maharashtra Turns Red

Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): The water of Lonar crater lake in Maharashtra's Buldhana district has changed its colour in the past few days.

The colour of the water has turned red which demands to be analysed to find out the reason.

"In the last 2-3 days we have noticed that the colour of lake's water has changed. Forest Department has been asked to collect a sample for analysis and find out the reason," Saifan Nadaf, Lonar tehsildar told ANI. (ANI)

