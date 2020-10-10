Ahmedabad, Oct 10 (PTI) Four minor earthquakes were recorded in the Porbandar area in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Saturday, officials said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported.

Also Read | Delhi Police Special Cell Busts Inter-State Drug Cartel, Heroin Worth Rs 20 Crore Seized.

There were two quakes of magnitude 3.3 and 3 near Porbandar at 8.05 am and 9.44 am, said the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

Another two tremors of magnitude 2.2 and 1.8 were also felt with epicenters near Porbandar at 8.26 am and 1.09 am, it said.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Deliberately Insulted My Father: Chirag Paswan in His Open Letter to BJP Chief JP Nadda.

The first, magnitude 3.3 quake had its epicenter 31 km NNE from Porbandar, while the one with magnitude 3 intensity had its epicenter 31 km NNE from Porbandar, said the institute.

The 2.2 magnitude tremor had its epicenter 34 km NNE from Porbandar, and the 1.8 magnitude one had its epicenter 29 km NNE from the town, the ISR said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)