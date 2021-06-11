New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): A low-pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Under the influence of the low pressure, most of East India and adjoining central India is likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy fall from today.

IMD further said that it is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours and move west-northeastwards across Odisha.

Meanwhile, conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts Chhattisgarh and Odisha, entire West Bengal and Jharkhand and parts of Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of North Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

"Due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast in association with the low-pressure area; widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy falls likely to continue over coastal districts of Maharashtra during 11th to 15th June and likely over coastal Karnataka during 12th to 15th June, 2021. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala during 12th to 15th June 2021. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan during 12th to 15th June 2021," IMD said.

The weather forecasting agency further said that due to west-northwestwards of low-pressure area and its remnant, northwest India (excluding Rajasthan), will likely witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls during June 12 to 14.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on June 12," it added.

Ahead of monsoon onset, fairly widespread thunderstorm activity accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 24 hours.

However, a heatwave condition is very likely in isolated pockets over Northwest Rajasthan today. (ANI)

