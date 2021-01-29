Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) All lower courts in Maharashtra, Goa and the union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu will resume regular physical hearings of all cases from February 1 onwards.

A notification issued by Bombay High Court registrar general S G Dige on Friday stated that all subordinate courts will go back to "regular physical hearings" as they used to "pre-pandemic".

The notice, however, said all courts will have to adhere to the safety norms prescribed by the state government and the Bombay High Court in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the nationwide lockdown in March last year, the High Court and subordinate courts mentioned above had started hearing a limited number of cases through video-conferencing.

In December last year, some subordinate courts in the state resumed physical hearings, while the High Court started a mix of physical and virtual hearings.

At present, the High Court has been conducting virtual hearings once a week and physical hearings on the remaining working days.

No changes have been notified in the High Court's hearing arrangements as yet.

