New Delhi, August 4: Lok Sabha on Friday passed a bill to empower commanders of inter-services organisations to exercise disciplinary or administrative control over personnel of the army, air force and navy serving under their command with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stating that the legislation is an important step in the direction of military reforms. The Defence Minister moved the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 for passage in the House amid opposition protests over their demands related to Manipur debate. Delhi Ordinance Bill: Lok Sabha Passes Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Bill 2023; Amit Shah Tears Into Opposition Alliance.

Before the minister moved the bill for passage, he urged the Chair to allow him to speak from another seat. Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, said it is not a good situation in the House that the minister has to speak from another seat. The bill is seen as a step towards theaterisation to optimize military resources. Speaking on the bill, Rajnath Singh said it promotes jointness and provides better disciplinary and administrative powers to commander of inter-services organisations. “I want to assure the House that this bill is an important step in the direction of military reforms. This bill does not include any additional financial implications,” he said. Biological Diversity Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha To Decriminalise Biodiversity-Related Offences.

Rajnath Singh said that at present the service personnel of Air Force, Army and Navy are governed by the provisions of the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957 and only officers of the respective services are empowered to exercise disciplinary powers over the service personnel under the respective Service Acts. He said the Bill will essentially be an enabling legislation, which empowers the Heads of the Inter-services Organisations to exercise effective command, control and discipline on all personnel of regular Air Force, Army and Navy and to persons of other forces as notified by the Central Government, who are serving in or attached to an Inter-services Organisation, without amending the respective Acts.

