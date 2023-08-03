New Delhi, August 3: The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government, was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by opposition parties. The Delhi services bill was passed after a nearly four-hour-long debate which was replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah made it clear that the central government has the power to make laws on Union territories and Delhi, being a Union Territory, the Centre enjoys full rights to make rules also. Delhi Ordinance Bill: Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Bill 2023 Passed in Lok Sabha.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition for joining hands against the central government's move to bring the bill, Shah predicted that once the bill is passed, the opposition alliance will collapse. He alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi has not been not functioning within rules and it is even not convening assembly session regularly.

Even the cabinet meeting of the Delhi government is not convened regularly, he said. "The bill is constitutionally valid and it is for the benefit of the people of Delhi," he said. Shah also asked the opposition parties to support the bill, saying it is for the welfare of the people of the national capital. Delhi Ordinance Bill: Amit Shah Lashes Out at AAP and INDIA in Lok Sabha, Says Opposition to Delhi Services Bill Aimed at Hiding Corruption (Watch Video).

As the bill was being passed, members of several opposition parties walked out of the Lok Sabha as a mark of protest. AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku, who tore a copy of the bill and thew it towards the chair, was subsequently suspended by Speaker Om Birla for the remaining part of the Monsoon session for unruly behaviour.

During his address, Shah also said the government was ready for a discussion on the situation in violence-hit Manipur for as long as the opposition wants and that he would respond to it.

