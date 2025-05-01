New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar on Thursday, relinquished the Command of the Indian Army's Northern Command on Wednesday, after completing an illustrious career of four decades in the Indian Army.

In a solemn ceremony on his departure, the GOC-in-C paid homage to the Bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, according to the Ministry of Defence.

An alumnus of Sainik School, Bijapur and NDA, Khadakwasla, the General Officer was commissioned into 1 ASSAM Regiment on 8th June 1985. He has a rich and versatile experience of Conventional and Counter Terrorism/ Insurgency operations in Northern and Eastern Command theatres of the country. His command appointments were all in J&K that includes command of a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, an Infantry Brigade, a Division and a Corps.

He assumed the appointment of GOC-in-C, Northern Command on February 19, 2024. During his command, he provided Strategic guidance and Operational oversight for the planning and execution of sustained operations along the northern and western borders, besides orchestrating the dynamic Counter-Terrorism operations in J&K, the ministry said.

He ensured a balanced operational situation on the borders and hinterland. Under his leadership, training evolved to align with the changing operational dynamics, preparing personnel for both current and futuristic challenges.

Under his command, efforts were also made to galvanise resources as per Veterans Engagement programs to assist Veterans, 'Veer-Matas' and 'Veer Naris' within Northern Command Areas. Other key areas of focus under his leadership were facilitating upliftment of the youth, women empowerment and development of the local communities to include 'Gujjars' and 'Bakkerwals' through Operation Sadhbhavna. Multiple infrastructure projects were undertaken for the upliftment of the local communities.

In his farewell address, the General officer complimented all ranks for their selfless service and exhorted them to continue their good work in the finest traditions of the Indian Army. The Indian Army wishes the General Officer and his family the very best in their future endeavours. (ANI)

