Bengaluru, May 1: Beer prices in Karnataka are set to go up once again as the state government proposes a fresh hike in taxes. The Additional Excise Duty (AED) on beer is expected to rise from 195% to 205% of the manufacturing cost, as per new draft rules issued by the Excise Department. This will mark the third beer tax hike in just two years.

The latest revision aims to generate higher revenue, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah targeting INR 40,000 crore in excise earnings. According to officials, the state collected INR 5,702.86 crore from beer sales in 2023– 24, up from INR 4,460.60 crore in 2022– 23 and INR 2,757.30 crore in 2021– 22. Alcohol Prices To Go Up in Karnataka? Liquor Price Set To Rise As CM Siddaramaiah Announces Excise Rates Review.

Beer Price Hike in Karnataka

With this proposed increase, the price of premium or imported beers could rise by around INR 10 per bottle, while mid-range and economy brands may see a smaller bump, under INR 5 per bottle. The actual impact on prices will vary based on brand and alcohol content.

Alcohol Prices To Go Up in Karnataka?

In addition to the AED hike, the government is scrapping the previous dual tax system, which had taxed lower-end beers at a flat INR 130 per litre, while others were taxed as a percentage of the manufacturing cost. Now, a uniform 205% excise duty will apply to all beer brands, regardless of price or category — a move officials say is intended to simplify the tax structure. Death Due to Overdrinking: Karnataka Youth Dies After Drinking 5 Alcohol Bottles Neat Over Friend’s INR 10,000 Bet.

This marks a continuation of the Congress-led government’s effort to revise alcohol taxes. In July 2023, the AED was raised from 175% to 185%. Another hike followed in January 2025, increasing the AED to 195% or INR 130 per bulk litre, whichever was higher.

Alongside AED changes, the base excise duty had also been restructured. A tiered system was introduced, with INR 12 per bulk litre for beer with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of up to 5%, and INR 20 per litre for beer with an ABV of 5–8%.

The new pricing is expected to come into effect in the next two weeks, following public consultation and final notification of the draft rules.

