Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Lucknow Eidgah Imam, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali appealed to the people of Muslim community to offer namaz in Eidgahs and mosques only and not on the roads on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Imam also urged people to pray for the safety and security of the country including lasting peace and the establishment of peace in Palestine.

Speaking to ANI, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said, "The moon of Eid-al-Fitr will be sighted on 30th March and if the moon is sighted, then Eid will be celebrated on the 31st March. In this regard, the Islamic Centre of India has issued an advisory in which we have appealed to the Muslim community to reach Eidgahs and Mosques as soon as possible and not offer Namaz on roads and offer Namaz inside the Eidgah only. After the Namaz, pray for the safety and security of our country including lasting peace and the establishment of peace in the country of Palestine."

Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar held a review meeting with senior state officers regarding the upcoming Eid and Ram Navami festivals.

A review meeting was held through video conferencing, and instructions were given to the concerned officials.

According to a release, the DGP asserted that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Ram Navami festivals, the district should be divided into sectors and zones, with magistrates and equivalent police officers assigned duties in each sector and zone. An adequate police force, along with police pickets, static magistrates, and gazetted officers, should be deployed at highly sensitive locations.

He also said that rooftop duties should be assigned at sensitive locations with the necessary equipment, and employees should be provided with vernacular handsets as required. All hot spots should be identified to ensure proper police arrangements.

Foot patrolling should be conducted in markets, crowded areas, and important commercial establishments. Regular anti-sabotage checks should be carried out by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and sniffer dogs. Adequate fire safety arrangements should be ensured in markets, the release stated.

The release also mentioned that during namaz on Eid al-Fitr, no animals should be allowed to roam on roads near Eidgahs and mosques.

UP-112 vehicles should be deployed on sensitive routes/locations, and other police patrolling vehicles should conduct effective patrolling/checking at identified hotspots/sensitive areas under the supervision of gazetted officers, it said.

Drone cameras should be used to monitor mixed and sensitive areas. Adequate police forces should be deployed at procession routes, especially at junction points, and CCTV cameras should be installed wherever necessary.

As per the release, the DGP instructed that miscreants and anti-social elements should be identified and kept under constant surveillance, with preventive action taken against them as required. Poster parties and morning checking teams should be activated and properly briefed about their responsibilities. Poster parties should be regularly deployed in the morning.

The release emphasized that even the smallest piece of information should be taken with utmost seriousness, and appropriate legal action should be taken promptly.

The district intelligence system should be kept active. All personnel in the district should be briefed, and all gazetted officers, police station/chowki staff, and beat-level personnel should be made alert and active, it said.

Social media platforms should be continuously monitored 24x7 with heightened vigilance. False and misleading information should be immediately addressed and countered, with legal action taken if necessary, the release stated.

Considering Chaitra Navratri, high-level arrangements should be ensured at important religious sites such as Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Balrampur, Varanasi, etc., where large crowds of devotees gather. Entry control and anti-sabotage checking should be arranged at the main gates.

According to the release, for Ram Navami, adequate security arrangements should be made at railway stations, bus stations, markets, crowded places, event venues, entertainment centers, etc. All related drills should be rehearsed in advance. (ANI)

