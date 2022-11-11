Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) The Punjab government on Friday said it has chalked out an action plan for early prevention of lumpy skin disease in cattle and a vaccination campaign will start from February 15 next year.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar directed the officials concerned to start the vaccination drive from February 15 and vaccinate the entire 25 lakh cattle population in the state by April 30.

The ministers asked the officials to make a foolproof strategy to complete this vaccination target within the time frame.

They also directed officials to immediately initiate the process for procuring about 25 lakh doses of vaccine from the Veterinary Biological & Research Institute, Hyderabad.

Vikas Pratap, principal secretary of the animal husbandry department, said so far about 9.21 lakh cattle have been vaccinated with goat pox while 94,000 more doses are available with the state.

The contagious disease spreads rapidly among animals through flies, mosquitoes and ticks. It causes soft blister-like nodules all over the body, fever, runny nose, watery eyes, salivation, reduced milk yield and difficulty in eating.

