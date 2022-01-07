Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Seven persons including two police personnel have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a Nagpur-based businessman and allegedly taking Rs 10 lakh ransom from his father-in-law, according to Indore Police.

The police have recovered Rs 7,90,000 from the accused persons, added the police.

The prime accused have been identified as Ashish Gurjar, while the two police personnel arrested have been identified as Constable Lakhan Handa and Head Constable Shailendra Chandel. The constables were posted at Shipra police station, informed the police.

"Nagpur (Maharashtra) resident Rohit Aggarwal had complained to Choti Gwaltoli police that he and his father-in-law Ram Avtar had been called to Indore on January 4 by Ashish Gurjar to get cheap cigarettes,"said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Kankane.

"Ashish kidnapped Rohit with the help of his eight companions and two policemen and extorted Rs 10 lakh from his father-in-law," he added.

On receiving the complaint of the incident, Choti Gwaltoli police station Station House Officer Savita Chaudhary formed a team and arrested the main accused Ashish Gurjar. n the basis of his his interrogation, four other accomplices and two policemen were arrested, while three accused are still absconding.

A case had been registered against the seven accused under Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

