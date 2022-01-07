Budgam, January 7: A terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out late Thursday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam, said the Kashmir Zone Police on Friday. Furter details are awaited on the encounter.

"BudgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Jammu and Kashmir Snowfall: Vaishno Devi Yatra, Helicopter Services Resume Due to Inclement Weather.

Earlier on Thursday evening, the police had informed about the beginning of the encounter headed by police and security forces.

