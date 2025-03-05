Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police

have registered a case against an Afghanistan national for overstaying his visa period in the state capital Bhopal, a police officer said.

The Afghanistan man has been identified as Syed Rashid Sadat (around 27 years) and he came to study here in December 2019. His visa expired in March 2024 but despite that he did not get an extension of visa and was staying here in the state capital.

Thereafter, a case was registered against him under the Foreigners Act at Kolar police station in the city on March 3, the police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP, Zone 4), Malkit Singh told ANI, "A student from Afghanistan came to Bhopal for study and was staying here in the city. His visa had expired and it has not been extended, so a case has been registered against him under section 14 of the Foreigners Act."

"We are investigating the matter. His visa period expired in 2024. He has been served notice before as well. According to information we received, currently, the afghani national is in Delhi. The case has been registered and required legal action will be taken against him," the officer said. Further probe into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

