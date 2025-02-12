Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima, the sacred Bhasma aarti was performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Wednesday morning. Thousands of devotees gathered to seek blessings and darshan of Baba Mahakal.

Baba Mahakal was adorned with dry fruits, smeared with Bhasma, and worshipped with Aarti. Prayers were offered for happiness and prosperity.

Chanting the name of Baba Mahakal on the day of Magh Purnima is considered virtuous.

Lord Shiva is called Mahakal because he is said to be beyond time, eternal and indestructible.

A devotee said, "I came here for the first time. I became emotional. It was like a miracle. There was power in the eyes of the lord. I sought blessings for my family."

Another devotee said, "Among the 12 months, Kartik, Shravan, Vaishakh, and Maghi are considered very holy. God appears on the earth. Devotees take holy dip in sacred places like Maha Kumbh. Here those who take a holy dip in the Shipra River and visit Mahakaleshwar get blessings from god."

Devotees took a holy dip at Shipra River Ram Ghat on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima'.

Earlier on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima a massive crowd of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh and took a holy dip on Wednesday. According to the official data, more than 48.83 million devotees have taken a dip so far.

Meanwhile, devotees also took a holy dip in the Saryu river of Ayodhya on Magh Purnima. Many devotees proceeded to visit the Shree Ram Temple after their ritual bath.

Monika, a devotee applauded the arrangements made. While speaking to ANI, she said, "We have come here for the snan on Magh Purnima. The government has made really good arrangements. We are having a really nice experience..."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from his office monitored the Magh Purnima 'snan' taking place at the Sangam. (ANI)

