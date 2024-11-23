Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany from Sunday.

CM Yadav will be on a foreign tour in view of providing a new height to industrial development in the state and attracting global investment.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Poll Results Unexpected, Incomprehensible; Something Fishy, Says Uddhav Thackeray.

After the phenomenal success of four Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in MP in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Kolkata along with the Regional Industry Conclaves held at Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar and Rewa. This foreign tour is an unprecedented effort to effectively present the investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh among the international investors.

According to a release of the state government, Chief Minister Yadav will visit London, Birmingham (UK), Munich and Stuttgart (Germany) in this six-day foreign trip to increase investment in the state by 2025. The chief minister will call on representatives of industrial organisations and industrialists to increase opportunities for investment and industrial cooperation in the state.

Also Read | Pakur Assembly By-Election Result 2024: Nisat Alam, Wife of Former Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam, Wins Seat by Highest Margin of 86,029.

CM Yadav will leave for London from Bhopal via Mumbai on November 24. He will visit the British Parliament in Westminster on November 25 and will visit King's Cross and redevelopment sites.

The Chief Minister will also attend a dinner programme organised by the NRI "Friends of Madhya Pradesh" in London, over 400 NRIs will participate in it, the release read.

The CM will interact with industrialists and the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom (UK) Vikram K Doraiswami at breakfast on November 26. After that, Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh will be discussed with about 120 participants in an interactive session. He will discuss investment in various sectors including electric vehicles and auto, education, renewable energy and food processing sectors in round table meetings after the lunch break. Additionally, CM Yadav will hold one-to-one meetings with industrialists, it added.

On November 27, CM Yadav will visit Warwick University, after which he will interact with the Dean, faculty members and researchers of Warwick Manufacturing Group. Later on, he will leave for Germany from Birmingham Airport and reach Munich.

CM Yadav will be on a visit to Germany on November 28 and November 29 after his three-day visit to the UK. During the visit, he will attend several events in Munich and Stuttgart.

He will hold discussions with the leaders of the Bavaria state government and the Consul General of India in Munich on November 28 morning. After that CM Yadav will visit SFC Energy. CM Yadav will participate in the interactive session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, in which representatives of the Consulate General of India, CII, Invest India, and Indo-German Chamber of Commerce will also be present. There will be a discussion related to investment in Madhya Pradesh with about 80 representatives. After the interactive session, CM Yadav will also discuss investment-related matters in one-to-one meetings with industry representatives, the release stated.

On November 29, CM Yadav will visit the factory of LAPP Group in Stuttgart and will discuss investment-related matters with the officials. There will be a roundtable meeting with industry representatives on "Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh", in which about 20 representatives will participate.

Additionally, the Chief Minister will also visit the State Museum of Natural History of Stuttgart. This museum is a major natural history museum in Germany, which has a huge collection of ancient fossils and dinosaur remains. The museum was established in 1791 and has more than 11 million objects stored in it. Later on, CM Yadav will leave for Frankfurt and then he will leave for New Delhi from Frankfurt. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)