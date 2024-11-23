Ranchi, November 23: Nisat Alam, the wife of former Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, won the Pakur seat by the highest margin of 86,029, officials said. She polled 1,55,827 votes, defeating AJSU Party's Azhar Alam, they said. Kalpana Soren, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s Wife, Wins Gandey Seat in Jharkhand Assembly Election, Defeats BJP’s Muniya Devi by Over 17,000 Votes.

Several central leaders had targeted Alamgir Alam, taken into custody by the ED on May 15, during their multiple public rallies, urging people to “throw out corrupt forces like him”.

