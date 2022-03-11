Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated 32nd Senior National Canoe competition in Bhopal on Thursday.

State Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia also participated in the event.

While addressing the participants, Chouhan said, "We believe in humanity and serving mankind. A couple of days ago, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina thanked PM Narendra Modi for rescuing nine Bangladeshi students stranded in Ukraine. Moreover, a Pakistani student had also thanked India for evacuating her." (ANI)

