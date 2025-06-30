Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has renewed his appeal for water conservation as Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, which has been running for three months across the state, will conclude on Monday.

The closing ceremony of the campaign will be held in Khandwa district today and Yadav will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of water conservation works worth over Rs 1,518 crore in the programme.

Also Read | Kolkata Rape Case: Kasba Law College Student 'Gangrape' Pre-Planned, Accused Trio Targeted Victim for Quite Some Time, Say Police.

Before leaving for Khandwa, the Chief Minister said that the campaign was held due to inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has initiated several programmes for water conservation.

"From Gudi Padwa (March 30) to June 30, we ran Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan across the state for three months with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the campaign, I am going to Khandwa to lay the foundation stone and inauguration of various works related to water conservation worth over Rs 1518 crore," he said.

Also Read | AI Spending on Rise: 88% of Global Firms Now Have Dedicated Budgets for Artificial Intelligence, Investment Focus Shifts to AI Agents, Says Nasscom Report.

"Khandwa district has done the best work in water conservation across the country and it has been recognised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti," he added.

He said 57,207 water conservation works done under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan, worth around Rs 578 crore, will be inaugurated today.

"Additionally, 888 water conservation works done under Watershed Development Component-Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, at a cost of Rs 63.46 crore, will also be inaugurated. For Khandwa district too, various water structures, including wells, ponds, especially farm pond schemes, Amrit Sarovar schemes, will be dedicated," the Chief Minister said.

"Awareness about water conservation has also increased across the state. The old Bawadis (stepwells) have improved. We have also given different types of awards under the campaign," he added.

Yadav also emphasised the importance of water in human life.

"No work can be done without water, neither we will be able to worship nor be able to live a day or a moment of life. Let us all come together, save water, and save lives ahead. Madhya Pradesh is home of rivers and it has its own importance. After this, we will lay more emphasis on planting trees under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' which will maintain the natural beauty of water bodies and play a life-giving role in water conservation. Plantation work will be started," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)