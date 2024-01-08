Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday held a meeting of the State Election Committee and Political Affairs Committee in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the state Congress office in Bhopal.

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, AICC in charge of the state Jitendra Singh, former CM Kamal Nath, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and other leaders were present in the meeting. During this discussions were held in detail about the strategies for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

After leaving the meeting, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath told reporters, "During the meeting, a complete planning was done about upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Everyone expressed their views and everyone had their contributions. There is no disappointment anywhere in the Party, everyone is in great enthusiasm and it is also necessary. We talked about many topics in which it was discussed what will be the procedure for the upcoming elections."

Meanwhile, talking about Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) issues, the Congress leader added that they also discussed about EVMs in the meeting but whatever the final decision about it will be taken in Delhi.

Notably, after facing an unexpected defeat in the recently concluded state assembly polls, the Congress party changed its party president in the state. Since then, the Congress has been holding meetings continuously in view preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 last year and the counting of votes was done on December 3. Out of 230 assembly seats in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 163 seats, while the Congress party won only 66 seats and Bharatiya Adivasi Party won one seat. (ANI)

