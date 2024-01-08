Delhi Lift Accident: 10 People Stuck in Lift of Restaurant Rescued After Three-Hour Operation; Dramatic Visuals Surface Online

Ten people who were stuck in the lift of a restaurant-cum-bar in Delhi, were rescued on Monday following a three-hour operation, an official said.

News IANS| Jan 08, 2024 04:21 PM IST
A+
A-
Delhi Lift Accident: 10 People Stuck in Lift of Restaurant Rescued After Three-Hour Operation; Dramatic Visuals Surface Online
DFS Rescued Ten People Who Were Trapped Inside the Lift (Photo Credits: X/@DelFireService)

New Delhi, January 8: Ten people who were stuck in the lift of a restaurant-cum-bar in Delhi, were rescued on Monday following a three-hour operation, an official said. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said a call regarding the incident at Illume The Soir Bar in Pusa Road, Old Rajendra Nagar, was received at 2:57 a.m. on Monday. Delhi Shocker: Plumber Stuck in Lift at Residential Building in West Delhi, Dies

“Some people were trapped in the lift and three fire tenders along with teams were dispatched to the spot,” said Garg. “A total 10 people were rescued from the lift and it took approximately three hours to complete the operation. The roof of the lift was cut open and people were safely rescued. Student Stuck in Lift in Uttar Pradesh Video: Minor Girl Gets Trapped in Elevator of Apartment in Lucknow for 20 Minutes, Screams and Pleads for Help; CCTV Clip of Incident Surfaces

Delhi Lift Accident

The operation ended at 6.30 a.m. and no one was injured in the incident,” the DFS chief said, adding the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. So far it seems a technical issue, he noted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2024 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
News IANS| Jan 08, 2024 04:21 PM IST
A+
A-
Delhi Lift Accident: 10 People Stuck in Lift of Restaurant Rescued After Three-Hour Operation; Dramatic Visuals Surface Online
DFS Rescued Ten People Who Were Trapped Inside the Lift (Photo Credits: X/@DelFireService)

New Delhi, January 8: Ten people who were stuck in the lift of a restaurant-cum-bar in Delhi, were rescued on Monday following a three-hour operation, an official said. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said a call regarding the incident at Illume The Soir Bar in Pusa Road, Old Rajendra Nagar, was received at 2:57 a.m. on Monday. Delhi Shocker: Plumber Stuck in Lift at Residential Building in West Delhi, Dies

“Some people were trapped in the lift and three fire tenders along with teams were dispatched to the spot,” said Garg. “A total 10 people were rescued from the lift and it took approximately three hours to complete the operation. The roof of the lift was cut open and people were safely rescued. Student Stuck in Lift in Uttar Pradesh Video: Minor Girl Gets Trapped in Elevator of Apartment in Lucknow for 20 Minutes, Screams and Pleads for Help; CCTV Clip of Incident Surfaces

Delhi Lift Accident

The operation ended at 6.30 a.m. and no one was injured in the incident,” the DFS chief said, adding the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. So far it seems a technical issue, he noted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2024 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Delhi Delhi Fire Services Delhi Lift Accident Lift Accident
You might also like
Deepfake Concerns: Delhi High Court Grants Time to Centre To Respond to PIL On Artificial Intelligence and Deepfakes Regulation
News

Deepfake Concerns: Delhi High Court Grants Time to Centre To Respond to PIL On Artificial Intelligence and Deepfakes Regulation
Ranji Trophy 2024: Jalaj Saxena Becomes Third Player to Achieve 9000 Runs and 600 Wickets Domestic Double
Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024: Jalaj Saxena Becomes Third Player to Achieve 9000 Runs and 600 Wickets Domestic Double
Deepfake Concerns: Delhi High Court Grants Time to Centre To Respond to PIL On Artificial Intelligence and Deepfakes Regulation
News

Deepfake Concerns: Delhi High Court Grants Time to Centre To Respond to PIL On Artificial Intelligence and Deepfakes Regulation
Ranji Trophy 2024: Jalaj Saxena Becomes Third Player to Achieve 9000 Runs and 600 Wickets Domestic Double
Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024: Jalaj Saxena Becomes Third Player to Achieve 9000 Runs and 600 Wickets Domestic Double
Delhi Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Dragged, Stabbed Multiple Times in Siraspur Area After Heated Altercation
News

Delhi Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Dragged, Stabbed Multiple Times in Siraspur Area After Heated Altercation
Delhi Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead, in Mysterious Circumstances, at House in Masoodpur, Manhunt Launched To Nab Her Husband
News

Delhi Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead, in Mysterious Circumstances, at House in Masoodpur, Manhunt Launched To Nab Her Husband
Google Trends Google Trends
IND W vs AUS W
200K+ searches
India Women vs Australia Women
200K+ searches
Bilkis Bano
50K+ searches
Golden Globes 2024
50K+ searches
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO GMP
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot