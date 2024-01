Delhi Lift Accident: 10 People Stuck in Lift of Restaurant Rescued After Three-Hour Operation; Dramatic Visuals Surface Online

New Delhi, January 8: Ten people who were stuck in the lift of a restaurant-cum-bar in Delhi, were rescued on Monday following a three-hour operation, an official said. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said a call regarding the incident at Illume The Soir Bar in Pusa Road, Old Rajendra Nagar, was received at 2:57 a.m. on Monday. Delhi Shocker: Plumber Stuck in Lift at Residential Building in West Delhi, Dies

“Some people were trapped in the lift and three fire tenders along with teams were dispatched to the spot,” said Garg. “A total 10 people were rescued from the lift and it took approximately three hours to complete the operation. The roof of the lift was cut open and people were safely rescued. Student Stuck in Lift in Uttar Pradesh Video: Minor Girl Gets Trapped in Elevator of Apartment in Lucknow for 20 Minutes, Screams and Pleads for Help; CCTV Clip of Incident Surfaces

Delhi Lift Accident

The operation ended at 6.30 a.m. and no one was injured in the incident,” the DFS chief said, adding the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. So far it seems a technical issue, he noted.

