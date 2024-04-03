Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): With the onset of summer season, Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park management has made appropriate arrangements like setting up coolers, khus curtains and green sheets to help the animals beat the scorching heat.

The park management has installed air coolers, khus curtains, green sheds and prepared water ponds for the wild animals kept in enclosures while some artificial structures have been prepared at some points in the wild where animals take rest in its shade.

The park authority has also made adequate arrangements of water for the animals, and water pots have been kept at various places for animals here. Besides, the park management has changed the diet of the animals in view of the heat as well.

Director of Van Vihar National Park, Awadesh Meena told ANI, "To provide relief to the wildlife from the heat, we have installed coolers in the housing facilities here. The coolers are checked and maintained on a regular basis. We have installed Khus curtains and green sheets here which protect the animals from heat waves."

Apart from this, water ponds have been created in every enclosure. It is cleaned and refilled on a regular basis. The floors of wild animals living in housing facilities are cleaned with water both the times. A shade has been made inside the enclosure under which the animal rests, he said, adding that for the animals that live in the wild, some artificial structures have been prepared at certain points where they take rest. (ANI)

