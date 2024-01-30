Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): A man slit the throat of his eight-year-old daughter and threw her in the bushes thinking she was dead, but the minor survived and the accused was arrested, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Saifia College in Kohefiza area in the state capital Bhopal at around 10 pm on Monday. After the incident, when the minor regained consciousness, she came out from the bushes and asked for help, the police added.

Also Read | Fresh Violence in Manipur: Two Killed, Five Injured During Heavy Firing in Kangpokpi and Imphal West.

On getting the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and admitted the girl to the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Riyaz Iqbal told ANI "The minor's father Tej Singh Lodhi took her along with him asking her to go to her elder father's house. The accused slit the throat of the girl in a deserted area near Saifia College and threw her in the bushes. The accused thought that the minor would die, but as soon as she regained consciousness, the girl came out from the bushes to the road."

Also Read | Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar-Led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Joins Maha Vikas Aghadi, Announces Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut.

The girl was bleeding and was asking for help. As soon as the police received information about the incident, they reached the spot and admitted the girl to Hamidia Hospital, DCP said.

DCP Iqbal further said, "The police registered a case into the matter and arrested the accused father. The interrogation of the accused is going on to ascertain why he committed such a crime."

Accused Tej Singh Lodhi works at a tent house shop and lives in the Teela Jamalpura area in the city in a rented house. He is originally a resident of Sagar. The minor is Lodhi's daughter from his first wife who passed away. Lodhi lives here with his second wife with whom he has a boy.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)