Bhopal, May 2 (PTI) A special PMLA court in Bhopal has convicted a range officer of the Madhya Pradesh forest department and his wife on money laundering charges, and sentenced them to three years of rigorous imprisonment apart from a Rs 50,000 fine each on them, the ED said on Tuesday.

The court pronounced its judgement against Harishankar Gurjar and his wife Seema Gurjar on April 29. It also ordered "confiscation" of their six properties worth Rs 38.16 lakh under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said in a statement.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case stems from an FIR filed by the MP Lokayukta Police against the range forest officer (RFO) for alleged possession of disproportionate assets when he was posted in Khandwa district of the state.

"Harishankar Gurjar, by mis-utilising his official position and criminal misconduct, earned income disproportionate to his known source of income which he could not satisfactorily account for.

"The disproportionate assets so earned have been utilised by him for acquiring properties in his/family members name and the same were projected as untainted properties," the agency stated.

