Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government is set to bring a stringent law against illicit liquor. The bill would be introduced in the ongoing session of the state assembly.

The decision of necessitating a law was taken after a Law and Order meeting on Monday and is likely to be proposed at the cabinet on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed to make stringent laws for those involved in the business of illicit liquor. The state will also be coordinating with other concerned states to put a stop to the matter of illegal liquor.

Further, Chouhan said that if the distilleries work against the rules, then strict action will be taken against them too. (ANI)

