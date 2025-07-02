Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and legislator from Betul, Hemant Khandelwal, has been officially appointed as the new state president of the party in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

He has been elected unopposed after emerging as the sole candidate for the post during the nomination process held at the party's state headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was appointed as the party election in-charge, supervised the formal proceedings.

"Yesterday, nomination papers for the post were being filed, and only one nomination was made, though I waited here thinking that another nomination might be filed. But Madhya Pradesh set an example, and only one nomination was made, and everyone said in one voice that their demand is Hemant Khandelwal. He has been appointed unopposed, and I extend my greeting to him on behalf of BJP national chief JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh BJP also posted on X, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Hemant Khandelwal on being elected unopposed President of BJP, Madhya Pradesh."

Khandelwal, a two-time legislator and former Member of Parliament from Betul, was born on September 3, 1964, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He currently resides in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. Khandelwal holds degrees in Commerce (B.Com) and Law (LLB).

His political journey began with his election as a Member of Parliament in the Betul-Harda Lok Sabha by-election. He served as an MP from 2008 to 2009 and later held the position of BJP District President in Betul from 2010 to 2013. In 2013, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Betul constituency, a role he resumed again in 2023. He has also served as the Treasurer of the Madhya Pradesh BJP from 2014 to 2018.

Additionally, Khandelwal has played key roles in organisational responsibilities within the party. He was appointed State Election Officer for the BJP's organisational elections in 2019 and worked for the party during the West Bengal elections in 2021 and Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022. He discharged the responsibilities of the state coordinator for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

