Bhopal, July 2: As the Bharatiya Janata Party moves closer to picking a replacement for JP Nadda as its National President, the party on Wednesday, July 2, elected Hemant Khandelwal as the new Madhya Pradesh BJP chief. With this, Khadelwal has succeeded VD Sharma. He was chosen unopposed, with no other leader filing nominations for the post. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed the appointment, which came ahead of the BJP's crucial state executive meeting.

Senior leaders like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia were present at the party headquarters to back the nomination. His election comes as part of the BJP's internal requirement to appoint state presidents in at least 19 out of its 37 organisational states before initiating the process for the national leadership transition. Let’s know more about the new Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief Hemant Khandelwal. Who Is PVN Madhav? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About the Newly Appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP President.

Who Is Hemant Khandelwal?

Born in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on September 3, 1964, Hemant Khandelwal is a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the newly appointed President of the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit. He is the son of the late Vijay Kumar Khandelwal, a four-time Member of Parliament from Betul, whose political legacy Hemant inherited. After earning degrees in Commerce and Law from J.H. Government College, Betul, he entered public life following his father's passing in 2007. In 2008, he won the Betul Lok Sabha by-election, marking the start of his formal political journey. Who Is N Ramchander Rao, New Telangana BJP President?

Khandelwal transitioned to state politics in 2013, winning the Betul Assembly seat and later reclaiming it in the 2023 elections after a loss in 2018. Known for his grassroots connections, he has actively worked on education, infrastructure, healthcare, and farmers’ welfare issues in his constituency. Apart from his legislative roles, he has held key organisational positions, including Treasurer of the Madhya Pradesh BJP and Chairman of the party think tank Kushabhau Thakre Vichar Nyas. A businessman and farmer by profession, Khandelwal lives in Betul with his wife Ritu and their two children.

