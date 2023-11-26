Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, a replica of the temple made from iron scrap is being built in Indore.

Artists from Delhi have been working on the replica for 3 months.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, along with other outfits, extended invitations to as many as 10 crore families across two lakh villages to an event by the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust ahead of the scheduled consecration of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year.

The programme is scheduled to be held from January 1 to 15, just ahead of the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22, next year.

As per a statement issued by the saffron outfit, VHP workers, along with those of other organisations, will visit devotees across cities and villages in Uttar Pradesh between January 1 and 15 with Akshat Kalash to invite them to the grand event. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple between noon and 12.45 pm on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Ram Mandir next year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also been invited by members of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust to the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, next year.

The foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020. (ANI)

