Bengaluru, November 26: A young man recently lost his life trying to avoid a collision with a stray dog in Karnataka's Davanagere. The “remorseful” dog walked to the 21-year-old’s home several kilometres away, stayed there fighting other mongrels in the area and stuck around in an unusual act of apparent mourning to be eventually adopted by the bereaved family.

TOI reported that Tippesh died due to severe head injuries in Bhadravathi, a taluk in Shivamogga district, on November 16. Dog Attack in Chennai: Stray Dog Bites 29 People Including School Children, Canine Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Being Rabid.

The publication quoted Tippesh’s relative as saying that “the dog kept following the vehicle that carried Tippesh's body, all the way home, about 8 km away from the accident site. The canine was around even during the funeral near the house. Three days later, the dog entered the house and cosied up to Tippesh's mother." Dog Murdered in Bhopal: Man Hangs Dog From Gate After Tying Rope Around Neck, Canine Struggles Before Suffocating to Death; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

“The dog tried to approach our house after the funeral, but other strays in the area fought with it. It finally entered the house after a few days and rested its head on my hand. We felt the dog was trying to convey grief over Tippesh's death. It is now living with us," Yashodamma, his mother, said.

Tippesh's sister Chandana told the daily that they are "not angry with the dog". She added that "it was an accident and we unfortunately lost our brother."

