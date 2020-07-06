Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh reported 354 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 15,284, informed the State Health Department.

The death toll climbed to 617 after 9 additional deaths were reported in the state today.

India's COVID-19 tally neared the seven lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. 19,693 people have succumbed to the virus so far. (ANI)

