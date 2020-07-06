New Delhi, July 6: The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed one lakh-mark on Monday after 1,379 more people tested positive of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Till now, 1,00,823 people have contracted COVID-19 in the national capital. Delhi has now become the third state/union territory to have over one lakh coronavirus cases after Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. COVID-19: India's National Positivity Rate Stands at 6.73%, Says Health Ministry as Case Count Nears 7 Lakh.

According to the Delhi government, there are currently 25,620 active cases in the union territory, while 72,088 have recovered from the deadly virus so far. The COVID-19 death toll in the national capital also jumped to 3,115 on Monday after 48 coronavirus patients succumbed to the virus since Sunday evening. On Monday, the authorities conducted 5,327 RTPCR tests and 8,552 rapid antigen tests. Till now, a total of 6,57,383 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal Tweets Number of COVID-19 Patients in Delhi Hospitals Has Gone Down, Over 9000 Beds Free.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the cured COVID-19 patients to donate plasma in large numbers to treat those infected with the virus in the national capital. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that since the demand for plasma is more and the supply is less, so people should come forward and donate.

