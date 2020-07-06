Crafting a photo with minute detailing and imagination has made Zubair Aslam reach great highs in the industry.

In a world of quick selfies, it is almost impossible to make a presence as a photographer. In recent times, with the advent of technology, many so-called photographers have emerged, who have little sense of crafting a portrait or a photograph. Taking a photograph is an art and preserving that art is very crucial & needful in the present scenario. So to break out as a recognized photographer one needs proper patience, with a, never give up attitude. In this highly competitive business, one such photographer broke the ceiling and emerged as a successful entrepreneur; he is Zubair Aslam.

Aslam’s rise in the industry is due to his authentic skills and sober patience. The man has crafted portraits and photos with meticulous detailing and powerful imagination. Aslam has become a highly recognized portrait and fashion photographer. The most basic pillars of Aslam’s art are the expressions of the model, apt backdrop, and perfect lighting. In his early days, Aslam used to make the most out of the material provided to him, which helped him build his creative thinking.

Born in India, and currently residing in Australia, Aslam had the passion to click pictures from his childhood itself. In 2012, he made his first purchase of camera and to boost his experience, started capturing vivid landscapes and cityscapes of India in his free-time. Aslam had to follow a conventional path of attaining a degree, work in a traditional job, and had to move to Australia in 2013, for work.

Aslam continued clicking pictures as a hobby until 2016, when he realized that he was desperately missing something in his life, and how he could not put up with his monotonous job. Zubair Aslam decided to follow his passion, professionally, and quit his regular income-generating job. In the struggle-phase of Aslam’s career, he shot with aspiring models to enhance his capturing skills and also help them get big roles by creating a brilliant portfolio. The struggle also motivated Aslam to open his Instagram page, posting artistic images, which garnered popularity. Aslam had a strong belief in his craft and never gave up during the struggle period. He waited patiently for a huge opportunity and laid the foundation for creating one.

By the end of 2018, Aslam traveled across the globe to Europe and the US, where he got big projects & clients. The patience & never give up attitude helped Aslam in creating a following of over 3 million people on his Instagram page. Zubair Aslam has broken out as a photographer with intricate detailing & has attained resounding success.