Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday inaugurated Ashoknagar's first-ever BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) center, marking a significant milestone for the region.

Speaking to ANI after inaugurating the BPO center, Scindia highlighted that this was a historic moment as, for the first time in India, four major telecom companies had jointly set up a call center at a single location.

"Today, history has been made because for the first time in the country, four major telecom companies with 40 crore subscribers - be it Airtel or Jio - have jointly set up a call center in one location. This has never happened before in the history of the country. For the first time, Ashoknagar has achieved this milestone, which is a huge step forward for Ashoknagar," Scindia said.

Later, in a post on X, Scindia expressed that the BPO center in Ashoknagar would open new avenues of employment in the IT sector for local youth.

"A new chapter has been added to the history of Ashoknagar! Today, the first world-class BPO center in Ashoknagar was dedicated to the youth. This BPO center will open new doors of employment in the IT field for the youth," Scindia said on X.

He further added that the center would provide a platform for the youth to work for global companies in their respective fields without the need to move to larger cities.

"This is not just a center, but a platform to make the dreams of our youth come true. Now, the youth of Ashoknagar will be able to work for global companies in their field without moving to big cities," Scindia said on X.

Scindia emphasised that the BPO center would enhance employment opportunities and help create an identity for Ashoknagar on India's IT map.

"This historic initiative will not only give Ashoknagar an edge in employment but will also help our region create its own identity on the IT map of India," Scindia stated on X. (ANI)

