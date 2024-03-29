Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): A youth, who is a college student, has filed a complaint with the police in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district after transactions of Rs 46 crores occurred from his bank account, a police official said on Friday.

The youth, identified as Pramod Kumar Dandotiya (around 25 years old), a resident of Gwalior, came to know about the matter when he received a notice from the Income tax and GST that a company has been registered through his PAN card which is being operated in Mumbai and Delhi 2021.

Dandotiya said, "I am a college student in Gwalior. After the notice from Income Tax and GST, I came to know that a company has registered through my PAN card which is being operated in Mumbai and Delhi 2021. I do not know how my PAN card has been misused and how the transactions have been done."

He further said that as soon as he got the information from the Income Tax, he talked to the department concerned. After that he tried to file a complaint to the police several times but no action was taken. On Friday again, he reached the office of Additional Superintendent of Police and lodged his complaint again.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiyaz K M told ANI, "Today, an application has been received from a youth that transactions amount of more than Rs 46 crore has been made from his bank account. The documents in this regard are being checked. The PAN card has been misused, a company has been registered through it and transactions of such a huge amount have been done."

The whole matter is being investigated, the officer added. (ANI)

