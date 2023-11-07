Chennai (Tamil Nadu ) [India], November 7 (ANI): In a major relief to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Madras High Court has barred ousted AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Pannerselvam from using the AIADMK name, flag and symbol.

The interim injunction came on a civil suit filed by Edappadi Palaniswami and is valid until November 30, also prevents Pannerselvam from interfering with the AIADMK affairs.

The interim injunction issued by Justice N Sathish Kumar also prevents him from continuing to claim as coordinator & from using party flags, symbols and letterhead.

The order came after Senior Counsel Vijay Narayan, representing Edappadi K Palaniswami argued to the court that the claim made by Pannerselvam was creating confusion among members of the public when the elections were on the anvil.

The court also gave time to O Pannerselvam to file a counter affidavit to Edappadi Palaniswami's civil suit.

In September, Madras HC issued a notice to Pannerselvam over the plea of Palaniswami which sought a permanent injunction to the former from using the party symbol, flag, and letterhead claiming him as coordinator of the party.

Ending the dual-leadership model in the party, a General Council meeting of AIADMK, held on July 11, 2022, expelled OPS for "anti-party" activities. In that meeting, Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) was elevated as the interim General Secretary of the party.

The decision got the approval of the Election Commission of India after the Madras High Court in March rejected applications filed by O Panneerselvam, refusing to interfere with his expulsion from the party. (ANI)

