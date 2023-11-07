Palghar, November 7: The CPI(M) has won 100 gram panchayat seats in 13 villages in Maharashtra's Palghar district while 8 sarpanches were elected in Talasari and Dahanu tehsils, an official said here on Tuesday. CPI(M) leader Ashok Dhawale said the party performed extremely well in the November 5 elections to 2,359 gram panchayats across Maharashtra, the results of which were announced on Monday. Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result 2023: Amruta Fadnavis Elated as BJP Emerges as ‘Single Largest Party’ by Winning 717 Seats, Says 'Modi Hai Toh Sab Mumkin Hai'

The party sarpanches, including at least four women, shall head the gram panchayats of Kavada, Karajgaon, Udhva, Kurze, Uplat (Talasari), Sogve, Modgaon and Kinhavali (Dahanu), considered the party’s stronghold among the tribals and farmers there. The CPI(M) supported candidates won 100 out of 167 seats in 13 villages in the two regions, with a majority in Udhva, Uplat, Kurze, Kavada, Karajgaon, Sogve, Kinhavali, and Ambesari, said Dhawale. Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2023: Eye on Bigger Piece of Pie, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Hoists BRS Flag in 10 Gram Panchayats

Incidentally, the CPI(M) has a sole legislator, Vinod Nikole, elected from Palghar’s Dahanu Assembly seat in 2019 - a constituency which it has won nine times from 1978 onwards, barring in 2014, when BJP's Pascal Dhanare had bagged it.

