Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Madras High Court has ordered a notice to the central government on a petition seeking an order to speed up the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital at Thoppur in Madurai district.

A division bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and Vijayakumar ordered this notice after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by KK Ramesh of Madurai.

The petitioner said that in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the AIIMS Hospital in Madurai, but the construction work has not started yet.

"AIIMS Madurai should be completed quickly within the time set by the court. Penalties should be imposed on government officials who hide the truth and make false statements in construction work. Also, a special resolution should be ordered in the Parliament for allocating funds for the construction of AIIMS Hospital," Ramesh said in his petition.

The court sought a response from the Centre.

Meanwhile, talking about the developments regarding the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that its construction will be a "show-off for the upcoming elections."

"In 2015, they announced AIIMS, but now only contracts have been done. It has been 9 years. When they will build AIIMS will be a show-off for the upcoming parliament elections. Because we ask these questions, they (BJP) are fighting with DMK", Stalin said. (ANI)

