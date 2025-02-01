Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) The Madras High Court has directed the police to make all arrangements for baggage checks and to frisk people entering its campus for cases in various courts including the city civil and family courts.

The court pointed out two instances related to "transfer of country made bombs inside the High Court complex," which came to light during the investigation of the brutal murder of BSP leader K Armstrong in 2024.

A division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and M Jothiraman gave the directive while passing interim orders recently on a batch of Habeas corpus petitions that challenged the detention of the detenus, allegedly involved in the case relating to Armstrong's murder.

The bench said the entrance already made available to the lawyers, litigants, court staff, etc., were to be maintained and the entry or exit gates available as of now shall remain active.

The police shall deploy plainclothesmen inside the court complex and install required number of CCTV cameras to ensure safety and security. Bar associations, lawyers, litigants and court staff should co-operate with police.

The bench said the arrangements for enhanced security should be made available within eight weeks and posted to February 6, further hearing.

