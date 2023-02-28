Tura, February 28: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred rocked Meghalaya's Tura in the wee hours of Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology informed. The tremours were felt at 6.57 am, 59 km north of Tura. The depth of the earthquake was reported to be at 29 kms.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 06:57:18 IST, Lat: 26.04 & Long: 90.11, Depth: 29 Km, Location: 59km N of Tura, Meghalaya," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the National Center for Seismology. Earthquake of 3.2 Magnitude Hits Manipur's Noney.

This is the second earthquake in the northeast region to be reported on Tuesday. Earlier, in the small hours of Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Noney district of Manipur, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake struck around 2.46 am, at a depth of 25 km. 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tajikistan.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet. Meghalaya, on Monday, polled for the Assembly, recording an overall turnout of over 81 per cent

