Thane, Aug 6 (PTI) One person died and three were injured after a cement block-laden truck fell 100 feet deep into a valley along Kasara ghat at around 4am on Friday, police said.

It seems to be a case of brake failure, a Kasara police station official said, adding that the deceased was yet to be identified.

The three injured persons have been hospitalised, he added.

