New Delhi, August 6: Seventeen candidates have scored 100 percentile in the third edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday.

The perfect scorers included Karnam Lokesh, Duggineni Venkata Paneesh, Pasala Veera Siva and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu from Andhra Pradesh, Vaibhav Vishal from Bihar, Anshul Verma from Rajasthan, Ruchir Bansal and Pravar Kataria from Delhi, Harsh and Anmol from Haryana, Gaurab Das from Karnataka, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy and Velavali Venkata from Telangana and Pal Aggarwal and Amaiya Singhal from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 7.09 lakh candidates had registered for the exam conducted at 915 examination centres in 334 cities, including 12 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait. JEE Main 2021 Result for Session 3 Declared, Students Can Check Scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Check Result Online.

"Examination of the 1,899 candidates in the flood-affected districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sangli, and Satara in Maharashtra who could not appear on 25 and 27 July was conducted on August 3 and 4, 2021,” the NTA said in an official statement.

"A total of 162 candidates from Bahrain who could not appear for session 1 due to lockdown also appeared on August 3 and 4. A total number of 707 observers, 293 city-coordinators, 19 regional coordinators, 6 special coordinators and 2 national coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination," it said.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages --English, Hindi, Gujarati , Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)