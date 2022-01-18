Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy fell into a well in Nalpada area of Thane city on Tuesday evening and rescue efforts were underway, a civic official said.

Also Read | Schools, Colleges in Puducherry to Remain Closed Till January 31 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Education Minister A Namassivayam.

Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)