Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Wednesday reached 14,80,489 with 14,578 fresh cases coming to light, a state health official said.

With 355 new fatalities being reported, the death toll in the state reached 39,072, he said.

But on the other hand, 16,715 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered patients in the state to 11,96,441.

There are 2,44,527 active cases in the state now.

Mumbai city reported 2,848 new cases which pushed its overall case count to 2,19,961, while death toll in the city rose to 9,248 with 46 new fatalities.

Pune city added 966 cases, which took its case tally to 1,62,096, while 13 deaths took toll to 3,662.

The state has so far conducted 73,24,188 coronavirus tests.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases: 14,80,489, New cases: 14,578, Death toll: 39,072, Discharged: 11,96,441, Active cases: 2,44,527, People tested so far: 73,24,188.

