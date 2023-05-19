Thane, May 19 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a water-filled quarry in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 3.40 pm when the boy Rohit Suryaban Raut had ventured into the quarry in Diva area for a swim, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell said.

Local firemen along with the RDMC team fished out the body, which was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, it was stated.

